JEE Main 2017: Paper I Offline Exam Over

New Delhi: Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Exam 2017's paper I (offline mode) held today in 1,781 centres across the country for admission in engineering colleges, including the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). JEE Main, one of the major engineering entrance exam which was held on offline mode today by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).
The paper I's paper-pen mode of JEE Main exam was conducted from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM while Paper II will be held from 2 PM to 5 PM.
Over 10.2 lakh students appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination-Main (JEE-M) today.
Paper I offline mode was conducted for the admission to BE/BTech courses in various engineering courses. Questions were from Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics subject areas based on Class XI and Class Class XII syllabus.
All the questions were objective type with equal weightage to Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.
Online mode of the Paper I will be held on April 8 and 9 (Saturday and Sunday) next week.
Candidates who want to appear for JEE Advanced 2017 will have to clear the JEE Mains first.
Various coaching centres and educational institutes will release answer keys and analysis soon in their websites. The Candidates also advised to follow NDTV updates on the JEE Main paper I offline examination.
