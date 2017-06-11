JEE Advanced 2017 Result: Sarvesh Mehtani From Chandigarh All India Topper, Pune's Akshat Chugh Second Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras declared the JEE advanced 2017 results today and Sarvesh Mehtani from Chandigarh bagged all India first rank while Pune's Akshat Chugh ranked second.

Sarvesh who wrote the exam from IIT Roorkee zone scored 339 marks out of 366, in which he got 120 marks in Maths, 104 in Physics and 115 marks in Chemistry. He was ranked 55th in J



Akshat Chugh of Pune, who ranked second in JEE Advanced was ranked 7th in JEE Main 2017.



In a rare coincidence, Ananye Agarwal from Delhi ranked 3rd in both JEE Main and JEE Advanced this year. Ananye Agarwal from Delhi is ranked third in JEE Advavanced, he was also ranked third in JEE Main this year



Based on JEE Main 2017 rankings, about 2.20 lakh top scorers given chance to appear in JEE Advanced 2017, out of which only 1.7 lakh aspirants registered for the exam. 10.20 lakh students had appeared in the JEE main exam this year.



The results can be accessed from JEE Advanced official portal after entering the exam application number and date of birth of the candidates.



IIT Madras has released the all India ranks and category wise rank details on the official website.



The next step in the admission process of IIT, NIT and other education institutes which uses JEE Advanced and JEE Main ranks is JoSAA.









