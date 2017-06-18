JEE Advanced 2017: Architecture Aptitude Test Result Declared

New Delhi: Results have been declared for JEE Advanced 2017 Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT 2017). The result is available at the official web portal of JEE Advanced 2017 at jeeadv.ac.in. Online registration for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2017 at the website of JEE Advanced 2017 was held till 12 June. Through JEE (Advanced), IITs offer admission into undergraduate courses leading to a Bachelor's, Integrated Master's or Bachelor Master Dual Degree in Engineering, Sciences, Architecture, or Pharmaceutics.
B.Arch program is available at IIT Kharagpur and IIT Roorkee. Only those candidates who have qualified the AAT 2017 can get admission in these two institutes. Only those candidates who had qualified in JEE (Advanced) 2017 were eligible to appear in AAT 2017.
How to check JEE AAT 2017 result?
Go to the official website of JEE Advanced 2017
Click on the link Result of AAT 2017
Candidates can directly click on aat.jeeadv.ac.in
Enter registration number (Starts with M and has 9 numerical digits after it)
Enter date of birth
Submit the details
Get the result
