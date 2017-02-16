Indian Students Of National University of Singapore Win Tata Quiz 2017

Singapore: Defending Champions Rohan Naidu and Shivam Bhardwaj of National University of Singapore (NUS) overcame a stiff competition from Arvind Ramesh and Anshuman Anand of Nanyang Technological University (NTU) to win the coveted champion title and trophy at Tata Crucible Campus Quiz Singapore 2017 held on Thursday, 9 th February, 2017 at Shaw Foundation Alumni House, National University of Singapore, said a press release from Tata Crucible Singapore 2017. The third place was bagged by Tanushree Kumar and Sahaj Chopra of S.P. Jain School of Global Management. This year, for the first time, NUS Business School were the host partners.
The finals consisted of multiple rounds of high energy quizzing. The winners from NUS were awarded a cash prize of Singapore $7,000. The first runners up won a cash prize of Singapore $3,000 while the second runners up won themselves a cash prize of Singapore $2,000. The acumen of these teams was assessed in various rounds comprising multiple audio-visual questions from the world of business and economy. Over the years, the Tata Crucible Campus Quiz has established itself as one of the most awaited quizzes for the student community in Singapore, added the release.
According to Tata Crucible Singapore 2017, the quiz received a participation of 164 students in 82 teams from prominent local institutions, including Nanyang Technological University, National University of Singapore, S. P. Jain School of Global Management and Singapore Management University.
The preliminary round consisted of 20 questions across various topics addressed to all participants. This was followed by a short wild card round amongst teams ranked 7 to 14 based on the scores, out of which 2 teams joined the 6 top scoring teams to make an eight-team stage final.
(With Inputs from PTI)
