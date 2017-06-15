IIT NIT Admission 2017: JoSAA Online Registration, Choice Filling Starts, Apply Till June 26 Online registration and choice filling are available at Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) web portal from June 15, 2017 till June 26, 2017.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT IIT NIT Admission 2017: JoSAA Online Registration, Choice Filling Starts New Delhi: Online registration and choice filling are available at Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) web portal from June 15, 2017 till June 26, 2017. To apply for JoSAA, students may access the official website of JoSAA or can click on the link given on the JEE Advanced 2017 homepage. The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2017 has been set up by Human Resources Development Ministry (MHRD) to manage and regulate the joint seat allocation for admissions to 97 institutes for the academic year 2017-18.



The institutes include 23 IITs, 31 NITs, 23 IIITs and 20 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs).



Admission to all the academic programs offered by these Institutes will be made through a single platform.

JoSAA 2017: Applying at IITs and NITs

All candidates who have declared qualified in JEE (Advanced) 2017 are eligible to register for seat allocation in all participating Institutes.



All candidates who have appeared in JEE (Main) 2017 are eligible to register for seat allocation in NIT system (except IITs).

JoSAA 2017: Filling-in and locking of choices

Candidates may fill-in their choices of Institutes and branches in decreasing order of their preference.



Candidates are strongly urged to fill-in as many choices as possible.



Candidates MUST "lock" their choices. For candidates who do NOT lock their choices, their last saved choices will be locked automatically when the time-window for filling-in of choices closes.

JoSAA 2017: Number of rounds of seat allocation

JoSAA will conduct seven rounds that is 1st through 7th rounds of seat allocation for academic programs offered by Institutes under JoSAA 2017.

JoSAA 2017: Important Dates

Online registration and choice filling: From 10 AM on June 15 to 5 PM on June 26



First round of Seat Allotment: June 28



First round reporting for Seat Acceptance: From June 29 to July 3



were declared on June 11 on the official website of the entrance exam. JEE advanced results are used for admission into IITs.





Online registration and choice filling are available at Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) web portal from June 15, 2017 till June 26, 2017. To apply for JoSAA, students may access the official website of JoSAA or can click on the link given on the JEE Advanced 2017 homepage. The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2017 has been set up by Human Resources Development Ministry (MHRD) to manage and regulate the joint seat allocation for admissions to 97 institutes for the academic year 2017-18.The institutes include 23 IITs, 31 NITs, 23 IIITs and 20 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs).Admission to all the academic programs offered by these Institutes will be made through a single platform.All candidates who have declared qualified in JEE (Advanced) 2017 are eligible to register for seat allocation in all participating Institutes.All candidates who have appeared in JEE (Main) 2017 are eligible to register for seat allocation in NIT system (except IITs).Candidates may fill-in their choices of Institutes and branches in decreasing order of their preference.Candidates are strongly urged to fill-in as many choices as possible.Candidates MUST "lock" their choices. For candidates who do NOT lock their choices, their last saved choices will be locked automatically when the time-window for filling-in of choices closes.JoSAA will conduct seven rounds that is 1st through 7th rounds of seat allocation for academic programs offered by Institutes under JoSAA 2017.Online registration and choice filling: From 10 AM on June 15 to 5 PM on June 26First round of Seat Allotment: June 28First round reporting for Seat Acceptance: From June 29 to July 3 JEE Advanced Results 2017 were declared on June 11 on the official website of the entrance exam. JEE advanced results are used for admission into IITs.