IIT Madras To Hire Foreign Faculty, Increase Industry-Funded Research

Chennai: Over the next three years, Indian Institute of Technology - Madras (IIT-M) will be hiring 100 foreign nationals as its faculty. As a beginning, the institute is planning to hire 25 foreign nationals to its faculty, said an IIT Madras official in Chennai. The official also said that improving the industry - institute research partnerships, increasing the donations from Indians and former students, and boosting the job placements via drawing highly placed corporates to its campus have been set as some of the goals the institute is pursuing right now.
According to IANS, nurturing entrepreneurial skills among the IIT Madras students has also been set as one of the goals by the institute, the officials told reporters here on Wednesday.
Rs 750 crore has been sanctioned for IIT Madras as its budget for the next fiscal from the union government and first portion is expected soon, the officials said.
"IIT-M plans to have around 100 foreign nationals as its faculty over the next three years. To start with, the institute plans to hire around 25 foreign nationals as faculty members," Pawan Goenka, Chairman, Governing Board of IIT-M and Managing Director, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., told reporters here on Wednesday.
Regarding the benefit of appointing foreign faculty members, IIT Madras Director Bhasker Ramamurthi hoped that they would bring in diverse ideas since not all nationalities think alike.
The institute is also studying the enabling factors that attract faculty to it and the disenabling factors that make the faculty reject the institute.
Regarding increasing the industry-funded projects, Mr. Goenka said that the current trend of funds balance ration should be reversed. IIT-M gets nearly 75 per cent funds for research from government right now.
Regarding the Make In India programme of government, Mr. Goenka said that it will remain an empty slogan if there are no R & D in the country.
(With Inputs from IANS)
Click here for more Education News