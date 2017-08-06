IIT Kharagpur To Let Student Entrepreneurs To Operate From Hostel Rooms

Kharagpur (West Bengal): The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has come out with an innovative scheme allowing its students to use their hostel rooms as entrepreneurship offices, a top official said here. According to the IIT Kharagpur Director PP Chakrabarti, the project would enable the students to set up the offices at a low expense. Mr PP Chakrabarti was on Saturday at the institute's 63rd annual convocation, reported Indo-Asian News Service.
Chairman and Managing Director of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Dinesh K Sarraf was the chief guest of convocation while member of IIT-KGP Board of Governors and Infosys Foundation chairperson Dr Sudha N Murthy presided over the function.
"We are coming up with a scheme where students can convert their hostel rooms into entrepreneurship offices at a much lower expense instead of taking rooms in STEP (Science and Technology Entrepreneurs Park)," Mr. Chakrabarti said.
To raise it global standing, the director also said that IIT Kharagpur plans to have at least 10 per cent of faculty from foreign universities in five years' time.
The two-day convocation of Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur began yesterday.
Degrees would be awarded to more than 2500 students in the 63rd edition of the convocation, an IIT-KGP statement said.
According to PTI, it also said about two major R&D schemes implemented by the institution to streamline the partnership of various ministries and industry in areas of advanced high-end research at the academic institutions.
(With Inputs from IANS and PTI)
Read also:
IIT Delhi Receives 50 Study Proposals On Benefits Of Cow Urine And Milk
IIT Kharagpur To Make Eastern India Students Aware Of NPTEL Courses
Can IIT Stop Result Of Student Accused Of Harassment? Supreme Court To Decide
IIT Kharagpur Alumnus Ajit Jain Donates Company's Stock To Foundation
Click here for more Education News