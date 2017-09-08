IISc Bangalore, CGWB Enter Into MoA For Ground Water Research The study will cover an area of 48000 sqr. kms comprising Chikballapur and Kolar Districts and parts of Bagalkot, Bangalore Rural, Belgaum, Bellary, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Gadag, Gulbarga and Yadgir districts.

IISc Bangalore, CGWB Enter Into MoA For Ground Water Research New Delhi: Central Ground Water Board (CGWB), Ministry of Water Resources has entered into a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore for 'Development of ground water flow models and preparation of aquifer management plans for parts of Karnataka'.



This mathematical model being developed as a part of the aquifer mapping and management programme will render better understanding of existing groundwater scenarios, predicting response of groundwater system to various stress conditions expected to arise in the future and developing effective management plans incorporating different demand and supply side interventions, said a statement from Ministry of Water Resources.



The study will cover an area of 48000 sqr. kms comprising Chikballapur and Kolar Districts and parts of Bagalkot, Bangalore Rural, Belgaum, Bellary, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Gadag, Gulbarga and Yadgir districts.



The study has to be completed within a year and IISc will present an inception report and a final comprehensive report.



The inception report has to be submitted within two months of the signing of the agreement.



The inception report will include detailed work plan and timelines specific to the study area keeping in view the objectives, scope, methodology, timeline and deliverables outlined in the Agreement.



The final report will include executive summary, introduction, data analysis, hydrogeological setting, conceptualization and model study plan, calibration, validation and sensitivity analysis, groundwater related issues, response of groundwater system to different scenarios, block wise management plans, block wise impacts of proposed management interventions etc.



The MoA was signed by Dr. Dipankar Saha, Member, CGWB and Prof. V Rajarajan, Registrar, IISc, Bangalore.



