IIM Bangalore's CPP Hosts International Conference On Public Policy, Management

Bengaluru: The Centre for Public Policy (CPP) at Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore welcomed academicians, public policy makers and people from voluntary organizations to the 12th International Conference on Public Policy & Management that was inaugurated today. The theme of this year's conference is 'Inclusion and Exclusion: Policy and Practice'. The three-day annual international event brings together scholars, practitioners, experts, researchers and policy makers of different disciplines to discuss diverse policy-related issues.



The conference, now in its 12th year, provides an avenue for disseminating contemporary public policy research and emerging practices across a wide set of domains.



This year saw 200 paper submissions, which explored different ways by which policy processes impact social outcomes using both theoretical and empirical lenses spanning research and practitioner pieces that cover academia, industry, and the government.



This year's conference has a broad mix of academic sessions, topical policy debates, workshops, panel discussions and practitioner-oriented discussions around key topics in public policy and management and ongoing contemporary policy research in India



The conference began on August 5 with a Public Policy Hackathon, which revolved around ways to develop apps focussed on exploiting fragmented data repositories to create a policy tool that can help improve program and policy outreach, enrolment and outcomes. This is in partnership with a non-profit that was incubated at the entrepreneurship and innovation hub of IIM Bangalore N. S. Raghavan Centre for Entrepreneurial Learning (NSRCEL) - MapUnity.



On August 07 (Monday), Prof. Anjan Mukherji, Professor Emeritus, Centre for Economic Studies and Planning, School of Social Sciences, Jawaharlal Nehru University, delivered the keynote address on 'The Role of Government or the Size of Government?'



Talking about the size of governments, of which size of government spending and bureaucratic structure are indicators, he pointed out that more than desirable size of governments, what governments should do is the more important question. "Governments could be large or small but they should work for the wellbeing and prosperity of the citizens," he added.



Earlier in the day, Dr. Arnab Mukherji, Chairperson, Centre for Public Policy, introduced the theme of the conference and hoped it would provide a platform for useful conversations between academicians, public policy makers and NGOs.



A panel led by Dr. Ashutosh Varshney, from Brown University, on 'Electoral Practices in India', featured policy makers, politicians and academics, including Prof. Rajeev Gowda, MP, Rajya Sabha.



The plenary on August 8 will seek to explore the status and current practice of Decentralization of Public Policy in India after the 73rd and 74th Amendments to the Constitution in the early 1990s.



The sessions on August 9 will include a plenary that seeks to push the discourse on how the fragmented healthcare system can be brought within a common framework to achieve integrated pathways for care at multiple levels and at multiple geographies in a country like India where informality drives the economy. The closing address for the conference will be delivered by Professor G. Raghuram, Director, IIM Bangalore, on ways forward in engaging with policy research, curating public policy debates and influencing public policy.



