How To Combat The Fear Of ICSE Board Exams

ICSE board exams for both 10th and 12th class are a stone's throw away. ICSE is touted as one of the toughest board exams for secondary and higher secondary students. It is natural for students to feel scared and panic a bit. Truth be told, a little fear is justified as it represents your desire to fare well in the exams. But too much of anything is not good especially when it's fear. So here we bring you five ways to combat your fear of the ICSE Board Exams.Clean and age old formula. The root of fear during exams is mostly when we are not sure of our preparation. The first step is to stop doubting your capabilities and focus on revision. As you revise your syllabus you would realize that your fear was baseless.One of the common culprits for fear among students is Mathematics. Even the brilliant of minds often falter when it comes to Mathematics. In order to feel more confident about Mathematics, prepare a cheat-sheet of mathematical formulas and read them every day so that you do not forget important formulae during exams. Also, you must solve at least one sample paper for mathematics every day leading up to the exam day.You may not find any direct bearing of exercising on examinations, but trust us and several international researchers, regular exercise helps you keep a positive outlook. Positivity is an important ingredient for performing better during examinations.Although exams are at hand and you may see people around you cramming through books but you should not follow the same path. Studying 24X7 is not the solution. Devote adequate time to revision but do not cut yourself completely from recreational activities. Recreational activities are the fodder our mind needs to stay calm and clear. You can go for an early morning or evening walk or go cycling or even play sport like tennis, badminton, or chess.Okay so this may sound a little off-beat but sometimes students are in mortal fear of forgetting important documents behind on the exam day. A lot of students confess of having nightmares about forgetting their admit card on the exam day. To ward off such worries, keep your admit card, school identity card, important material which you might need during exam such as pen, eraser, pencil, sharpener etc. in one place preferably in the bag which you are planning to carry to the exam center.