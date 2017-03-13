Holi 2017: How JNU Celebrated The Festival

JNU research student and photographer Abdul Basit sent us these images.
Everyone comes to Jhelum Lawn to celebrate the festival in the campus which is situated opposite to the famous Ganga dhabha.
The Holi celebration does not just happen in the Jhelum hostel lawn in JNU. Every corner in the campus becomes a place for celebration.
In another news, ABVP leader in JNU Sourabh Sharma claimed that the students of university did the Holika Dahan of Naxalist, Terrorist and Separatist forces yesterday. He also said that students of JNU believe in unity and not in breaking it.
Here you can have two more images from the Chaatt Sammelan organised yesterday.
This gentleman stole the show yesterday with his funny stories on village life, train journey and all.
This crowd was there yesterday.
