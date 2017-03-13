Holi 2017: How JNU Celebrated The Festival

New Delhi:  Jhelum (Or Ganga) lawn is the place to go on Holi Festival day in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). The University in Delhi is the best place to be even one day before the Holi. That too, to watch the Chatt Sammelan which is being organized in the campus every year one day before Holi. Holi in JNU is normal as the celebration in every other place, but with bit more, music, colour and enthusiasm. 

JNU research student and photographer Abdul Basit sent us these images.

Everyone comes to Jhelum Lawn to celebrate the festival in the campus which is situated opposite to the famous Ganga dhabha.
 
holi jnu

Holi in JNU: All come to Jhelum Hostel lawn to celebrate the festival in the campus

The Holi celebration does not just happen in the Jhelum hostel lawn in JNU. Every corner in the campus becomes a place for celebration.
 
holi jnu

Holi in JNU: They walk, sing and dance

In another news, ABVP leader in JNU Sourabh Sharma claimed that the students of university did the Holika Dahan of Naxalist, Terrorist and Separatist forces yesterday. He also said that students of JNU believe in unity and not in breaking it. 
holi jnu

Holi in JNU: They becomes the extreme party animals
 

holi jnu

Holi in JNU: You will find the Jhelum lawn with full of colours this day

Here you can have two more images from the Chaatt Sammelan organised yesterday.
 
chhatt sammelan jnu

This gentleman stole the show yesterday with his funny stories on village life, train journey and all.
jnu students

This crowd was there yesterday.

