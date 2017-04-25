Haryana Government In Talks With State Universities To Start Course For Panchayati Raj Institutions

The Haryana government and the state universities will soon sign an MoU to start a course with the aim to make the representatives of the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) more efficient in rural development. Haryana, which was recognised for its brave soldiers and sports persons, now also has educated and internet-friendly village panchayats, Minister Om Parkash Dhankar today, said at the concluding day of the two-day meeting of the state executive committee here.It was for the first time that the state government had taken an initiative of allocating a separate budget for the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) so as to make them more capable, he said.A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will soon be signed with the state universities to start a certificate course to make the representatives of the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) more efficient in rural development, Dhankar said. At present, he said, more than 29 services were being provided to the people directly through the panches and sarpanches (village heads).Apart from this, a website of every gram panchayat is being prepared, through which anyone could get information about the village with a click of a mouse, he said.A new scheme has also been implemented to install 'Gaurav Patt' (pride board) in the villages to apprise the young generation about the glorious history of the villages of the state, he said.He said it has been the endeavour of the state government to ensure that the candidates of clean image only come forward to contest the elections to the panchayats and the local bodies.Meanwhile, the Development and Panchayats Minister announced that compensation at the rate of Rs 12,000 per acre will be given to those farmers whose wheat crops have been completely burnt due to high voltage electricity wires. He also urged the farmers not to burn the wheat stubble in the fields and to sow cotton with the zero tillage machines.