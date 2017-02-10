Government Launches Mission XI Million To Promote Football Among School Children

New Delhi: As a step in the direction of fulfilling PM Narendra Modi's vision of making football the sport of choice in India, Minister of State (I/C) for Youth Affairs and Sports Shri Vijay Goel launched the Mission XI Million. The event also marked the presence of AIFF President Shri Praful Patel. Mission XI Million is an ambitious program which is touted as being the biggest school sport outreach programme in the country. Mission XI Milliion, a unique initiative, is launched to encourage school children to play football. The game will help children inculcate healthy habits in their lives and pick important lessons in teamwork and sportsman spirit.
As part of the programme, Government will motivate and incentivize school principals and sports teachers to promote football games in school on a regular basis. On the occasion, Shri Vijay Goel threw light on how his Ministry had introduced various programs and initiatives towards developing a sporting culture in the country. Earlier the Ministry had launched Khelo India initiative to develop sports at ground level. The TOPS scheme and Olympic Task forces have been working towards helping elite athletes of the country.
With the FIFA U-17 World Cup being held in India in October this year, the Ministry seeks to showcase its ability to organize and execute global sporting events. Shri Vijay Goel quoted PM Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' address on March 27 and said that FIFA U-17 World cup is also an opportunity to revolutionize the youth of the country towards sports. According to him, there should be an atmosphere of sports, specially football, in the schools and colleges across the country. The Mission XI Million programme is a step towards this end.
Mission XI Million will be a massive school engagement programme for football. The programme has been designed with international sporting expertise, but keeping in mind the ground realities of our huge and varied country. The main aim of the programme is to instill the passion for football in 11 million children from every part of the country. The programme will also provide schools with necessary knowledge and equipment to encourage football as a sport played on a regular basis. The minister also called for parents to participate equally in the initiative.
Shri Vijay Goel said that the program will be rolled out in every state of the country and the initial activity has already started. He also expressed his high hopes for the programme after witnessing the positive response from the schools and children.
The Programme vies to reach out to over 37 cities and 12,000 schools across all 29 states of India. The initiative will focus on games which can be adapted to different field sizes and conditions, with special emphasis to small sided games (4 vs. 4 and 5 vs. 5). It is divided into three phases. In the first phase seminars for teacher and educators will be conducted, second phase will deal with in-school activities and in third phase football festivals will be conducted, which will run up to September 2017.
