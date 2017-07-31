AAP Government Freezes Funding Of 28 Delhi University Colleges

The Delhi government had earlier this month threatened to stop the funding if the varsity failed to constitute Governing Bodies (GBs) by July 31.
"Hv ordered Fin Dept to stop funding for all Delhi gov funded 28 DU colleges, as DU not willing to hv governing bodies for last 10 months (sic)," said Mr. Sisodia in a tweet.
"I cannot allow unchecked corruption and irregularities to be sustained on Delhi govt funds in the name of education," he added.
Hv ordered Fin Dept to stop funding for Delhi gov funded 28 DU colleges, as DU not willing to form governing bodies for last 10 months.- Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) July 31, 2017
According to PTI, Delhi University Registrar Tarun Das, who is authorised to speak to media, remained unavailable for his comments on the issue.
I can not allow unchecked corruption and irregularities to be sustained on Delhi govt funds in the name of Education.- Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) July 31, 2017
The 28 DU colleges, of which 12 get 100 per cent and 16 get 5 per cent funding from the government, have not had full governing bodies since October 2016, when their term ended.
This is the first time that the bodies were not given a three-month extension.
Meanwhile a letter uploaded on the DU website in the name of Assistant Registrar (colleges) has said the varsity has sent a list of nominees on the Governing Body of all the 28 colleges duly approved by the Executive Council of the University at its meeting held on July 20 for a period of one year. And the university also asked the college principals - to whom the letter was addressed to - take necessary action for constitution of the Governing Body in the Colleges under intimation to the University expeditiously.
The letter also asked the colleges to upload the appointment details on the College website immediately.
Click here for more Education News