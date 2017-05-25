DU Admission 2017: 5 Best Arts Colleges In South Campus Delhi University South Campus is located near Benito Juarez Marg in Delhi. The campus has some prominent colleges in its kitty like LSR, Sri Venkateswara College, JMC etc. In this article we have curated a list of 5 colleges in South Campus which are famous for their undergraduate courses in Arts.

New Delhi: University of Delhi has two campuses in the city - North campus and South campus. Each campus boasts of an array of colleges which feature in the list of top colleges in India. Both the campuses have their own merit and a distinct campus culture. Delhi University South Campus is located near Benito Juarez Marg in Delhi. The campus has some prominent colleges in its kitty like LSR, Sri Venkateswara College, JMC etc. In this article we have curated a list of 5 colleges in South Campus which are famous for their undergraduate courses in Arts.



Lady Shri Ram College for Women: Lady Shri Ram College for Women popularly known as LSR, is located in the South Campus of Delhi University. The college is ranked among the top colleges in country for arts courses. The college offers BA (honors) program in 9 different specializations - Economics, English, Hindi, History, Philosophy, Political Science, Sanskrit, Sociology, Psychology.



Sri Venkateswara College: Sri Venkateswara College is at the heart of South Campus, located near the South Campus administrative block. The college offers BA (honors) courses in Economics, English, Hindi, Sanskrit, History, Political Science, and Sociology. The college also has BA Programme course.



Jesus and Mary College: Jesus and Mary College or JMC is a minority institution for women which has its 50 per cent seats reserved for Catholics and Christians. Students who wish to study at JMC have to fill a separate application form along with the centralized DU application form. The college offers BA (honors) in Economics, English, Hindi, History, Political Science, Psychology, and Sociology. The college also has BA Programme course.



Kamla Nehru College for Women: Kamla Nehru College is an all women college. The college offers BA (honors) courses in Economics, English, Geography, Hindi, History, Journalism, Mathematics, Philosophy, Political Science, Psychology, Sanskrit and Sociology. The college also has BA Programme courses in various specializations.



Delhi College of Arts and Commerce: As the name suggests, this college offers various programmes in Arts and Commerce stream. The college offers BA (honors) in English, Economics, Journalism, History, and Political Science. The college also has BA Programme course.



