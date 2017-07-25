DTE Maharashtra CAP Round 3 Provisional Allotment List Published At Dtemaharashtra.gov.in

Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Maharashtra has published the CAP Round 3 provisional allotment list for admission to undergraduate engineering courses in the state. Candidates can check the same at dtemaharashtra.gov.in. The Common Admission Process (CAP) allotment results has been published based on the Maharashtra Health and Technical Common Entrance Test (MHT CET), 2017. As per the schedule released for MHT CET 2017, seat allotment will begin today till 28 July (5.00 pm). Seat allotment for CAP round 2 was done from 11 July to 14 July.

Read: How to check DTE Maharashtra CAP Round 3 Provisional Allotment List



The CAP round 3 provisional allotment list will mention about the college and courses that have been allotted to the student on the basis of the rank obtained in MHT CET 2017. Candidates were able to find the vacancy details of the seats for round 3 allotment on 16 July.

Candidates were given chance to "change the option from Sliding or Floating or Freezing and vice-versa, Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-III through candidates Login by himself/herself through the website" from July 16 to July 22.



Common Entrance Test (CET) 2017 for admission to Engineering and Pharmacy degree courses, commonly known as MHT CET 2017 was held on 11 May. The exam was conducted by Competent Authority and Commissioner, State CET cell, Mumbai appointed by Government of Maharashtra.



