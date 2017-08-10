DOST Third Allotment Results Published, Check @ Dost.cgg.gov.in To Download Allotment Letter

The students who have been listed in this DOST phase allotment may report to the colleges from August 10 to August 19, 5 PM.
TSCHE has concluded the registration process of DOST Phase 3 allotments recently.
It was earlier notified that the allotment results were likely to be published on August 7, but it was delayed and published today.
DOST Telangana third list will be used for admission to undergraduate courses in various universities across Telangana.
DOST Third Phase Seat Allotment 2017: How to download allotment letters
To access the DOST Phase three list, the students may logon to DOST website using their login ids and check the allotment details. The students may also download the allotment letter for the admission from the DOST official website.
To download the allotment order, the candidates may follow these steps:
Step One: Go to the official website of DOST Telangana, Dost.cgg.gov.in
Step Two: Click on ''Login"link given on the right side of the page
Step Three: Login using your credentials
Step Four: Download your allotment letter
"Phase III Seat Allotments are web published. Allotment Information are SMSed to the RMN. Candidates may download their allotment letters. 10th to 19th August 17, 5PM Reporting to the colleges," said a notification posted on DOST Telangana website.
