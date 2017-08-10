DOST Third Allotment Results Published, Check @ Dost.cgg.gov.in To Download Allotment Letter DOST phase 3 seat allotment results of DOST Telangana University and college admission has been published.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT DOST Third Phase Allotment Results Published @ Dost.cgg.gov.in New Delhi: DOST phase 3 seat allotments results are published on the official website of Telangana DOST. According to Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), the allotment information are SMSed to the RMN of the candidates. The candidates who are waiting for Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) phase 3 allotment results may logon to the official website of DOST 2017 and may download their allotment letters.



The students who have been listed in this DOST phase allotment may report to the colleges from August 10 to August 19, 5 PM.



TSCHE has concluded the registration process of DOST Phase 3 allotments recently.



It was earlier notified that the allotment results were



DOST Telangana third list will be used for admission to undergraduate courses in various universities across Telangana.

DOST Third Phase Seat Allotment 2017: How to download allotment letters

To access the DOST Phase three list, the students may logon to DOST website using their login ids and check the allotment details. The students may also download the allotment letter for the admission from the DOST official website.



To download the allotment order, the candidates may follow these steps: DOST Third Allotment Results Published @ Dost.cgg.gov.in



Step One: Go to the official website of DOST Telangana, Dost.cgg.gov.in

Step Two: Click on ''Login"link given on the right side of the page

Step Three: Login using your credentials

Step Four: Download your allotment letter



"Phase III Seat Allotments are web published. Allotment Information are SMSed to the RMN. Candidates may download their allotment letters. 10th to 19th August 17, 5PM Reporting to the colleges," said a notification posted on DOST Telangana website.



