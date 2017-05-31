Kerala Plus One Result 2017 Declared! Check Now

Kerala Higher Secondary Class 11 Plus Two results: How to check
Kerala Higher Secondary Class 11 Plus Two results have been released by the Kerala Department of
Higher Secondary Education 2017 today. The steps to check result are given below:
Step one: Visit the official website for Manipur results: keralaresults.nic.in
Step two: Click on the result link for Higher Secondary Examination Result 2017, "DHSE FIRST YEAR EXAM RESULTS - 2017"
Step three: Enter your examination roll number click on submit.
Step four: View and download your result.
The Kerala DHSE has also given a utility on the websites for the schools to check their school wise results. To see them, the schools may follow the steps given above and click on the "Schoolwise Result" link from step two.
The prime importance of the result is that the scores obtained in the plus one exam, is taken into consideration while calculating the Class 12 results.
Being formally declared by the Education Minister of Kerala, Prof. C. Raveendranath at the PR Chamber, South Block, Kerala Secretariat, on 15 May 2017, Kerala 12th result 2017 saw a pass percentage of 83.37. The result was announced both for HSC and VHSE. 81.5% students have qualified in vocational category.
