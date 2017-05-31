Kerala Plus One Result 2017 Declared! Check Now Kerala plus one results 2017 announced! Check at keralaresults.nic.in.

Almost after a fortnight of declaration of the Kerala class 12th result 2017 , Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has declared the plus one results. The results are available at the official result hosting web portal of Kerala government at keralaresults.nic.in. Result updates can also be checked at dhsekerala.gov.in. Read: How to check Kerala Plus One result 2017 online . Though certificates supporting the result will be issued by the Board, students can consider saving the copy of Kerala plus one result 2017 available online.Kerala Higher Secondary Class 11 Plus Two results have been released by the Kerala Department ofHigher Secondary Education 2017 today. The steps to check result are given below:Step one: Visit the official website for Manipur results: keralaresults.nic.inStep two: Click on the result link for Higher Secondary Examination Result 2017, "DHSE FIRST YEAR EXAM RESULTS - 2017"Step three: Enter your examination roll number click on submit.Step four: View and download your result.The Kerala DHSE has also given a utility on the websites for the schools to check their school wise results. To see them, the schools may follow the steps given above and click on the "Schoolwise Result" link from step two.The prime importance of the result is that the scores obtained in the plus one exam, is taken into consideration while calculating the Class 12 results.Being formally declared by the Education Minister of Kerala, Prof. C. Raveendranath at the PR Chamber, South Block, Kerala Secretariat, on 15 May 2017, Kerala 12result 2017 saw a pass percentage of 83.37. The result was announced both for HSC and VHSE. 81.5% students have qualified in vocational category.Click here for more Education News