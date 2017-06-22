Delhi University UG Admission Cut-Off 2017: First List Tomorrow, 3 Points Students Should Know The first cut-off list of University of Delhi for admissions to merit based undergraduate programmes for the academic year 2017-2018 will be released tomorrow evening.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Delhi University UG Admission Cut-Off 2017: First lists to be published tomorrow New Delhi: The first cut-off list of University of Delhi for admissions to merit based undergraduate programmes for the academic year 2017-2018 will be released tomorrow evening. According to the earlier plans by Delhi University (DU), the first cut-off list was supposed to be released on June 20, but later it was postponed to June 23. The admission process in colleges - based on this cut-off list will start - from June 24, 2017. Document verification and approval of admission in various colleges will start on June 24 and it will go on till June 28 for the first cut-off.



After the first cut-off has been published on tomorrow, the admission to various colleges under Delhi University will be done from June 24 to June 28. In this period, the students will be given chance for document verification and approval of admission in colleges according to the cut-off for various colleges.



The second cut-off will be released on July 1, and the third cut-off will be released on July 7.



Delhi University's

Delhi University UG Admission Cut-off lists: Dates

The admission in Delhi's University's UG courses will be done based on these dates:



Notification of First Cut-off Marks List by the Colleges: June 24

Document verification and approval of admission: June 24 to June 28

Notification of Second Cut-off Marks List by the Colleges: July 1

Document verification and approval of admission: July 1 to July 4

Notification of Third Cut-off Marks List by the Colleges: July 7

Document verification and approval of admission: July 7 to July 10

Notification of Fourth Cut-off Marks List by the Colleges (if any): July 13

Document verification and approval of admission: July 13 to July 15

Notification of Fifth Cut-off Marks List by the Colleges (if any): July 18

Document verification and approval of admission: July 18 to July 19



The further cut-off lists in Delhi University may be declared, depending on the vacant seats in the colleges.

Delhi University UG Admission: Verification Timing

According to the press release by Delhi University, for document verification and approval of admission following timing will be observed.



Morning College: 9.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m.

Evening College: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. 2.

Delhi University UG Admission: Fee Payment

After approval of admission in colleges, the applicant has to log on to the Delhi University undergraduate admission portal to make online admission fee payment. This may be done till 12:00 noon of the next day of the given admission list deadline.



Click here for more



The first cut-off list of University of Delhi for admissions to merit based undergraduate programmes for the academic year 2017-2018 will be released tomorrow evening. According to the earlier plans by Delhi University (DU), the first cut-off list was supposed to be released on June 20, but later it was postponed to June 23. The admission process in colleges - based on this cut-off list will start - from June 24, 2017. Document verification and approval of admission in various colleges will start on June 24 and it will go on till June 28 for the first cut-off.After the first cut-off has been published on tomorrow, the admission to various colleges under Delhi University will be done from June 24 to June 28. In this period, the students will be given chance for document verification and approval of admission in colleges according to the cut-off for various colleges.The second cut-off will be released on July 1, and the third cut-off will be released on July 7.Delhi University's merit-based courses admission registration ended on June 13.The admission in Delhi's University's UG courses will be done based on these dates:Notification of First Cut-off Marks List by the Colleges: June 24Document verification and approval of admission: June 24 to June 28Notification of Second Cut-off Marks List by the Colleges: July 1Document verification and approval of admission: July 1 to July 4Notification of Third Cut-off Marks List by the Colleges: July 7Document verification and approval of admission: July 7 to July 10Notification of Fourth Cut-off Marks List by the Colleges (if any): July 13Document verification and approval of admission: July 13 to July 15Notification of Fifth Cut-off Marks List by the Colleges (if any): July 18Document verification and approval of admission: July 18 to July 19The further cut-off lists in Delhi University may be declared, depending on the vacant seats in the colleges.According to the press release by Delhi University, for document verification and approval of admission following timing will be observed.Morning College: 9.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m.Evening College: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. 2.After approval of admission in colleges, the applicant has to log on to the Delhi University undergraduate admission portal to make online admission fee payment. This may be done till 12:00 noon of the next day of the given admission list deadline.Click here for more Education News