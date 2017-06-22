Delhi University UG Admission Cut-Off 2017: First List Tomorrow, 3 Points Students Should Know

The first cut-off list of University of Delhi for admissions to merit based undergraduate programmes for the academic year 2017-2018 will be released tomorrow evening.

New Delhi:  The first cut-off list of University of Delhi for admissions to merit based undergraduate programmes for the academic year 2017-2018 will be released tomorrow evening. According to the earlier plans by Delhi University (DU), the first cut-off list was supposed to be released on June 20, but later it was postponed to June 23. The admission process in colleges - based on this cut-off list will start - from June 24, 2017. Document verification and approval of admission in various colleges will start on June 24 and it will go on till June 28 for the first cut-off.

After the first cut-off has been published on tomorrow, the admission to various colleges under Delhi University will be done from June 24 to June 28. In this period, the students will be given chance for document verification and approval of admission in colleges according to the cut-off for various colleges.

The second cut-off will be released on July 1, and the third cut-off will be released on July 7.

Delhi University's merit-based courses admission registration ended on June 13.


 Delhi University UG Admission Cut-off lists: Dates


The admission in Delhi's University's UG courses will be done based on these dates:

Notification of First Cut-off Marks List by the Colleges: June 24 
Document verification and approval of admission: June 24 to June 28
Notification of Second Cut-off Marks List by the Colleges: July 1
Document verification and approval of admission: July 1 to July 4
Notification of Third Cut-off Marks List by the Colleges: July 7
Document verification and approval of admission: July 7 to July 10 
Notification of Fourth Cut-off Marks List by the Colleges (if any): July 13
Document verification and approval of admission: July 13 to July 15
Notification of Fifth Cut-off Marks List by the Colleges (if any): July 18
Document verification and approval of admission: July 18 to July 19

The further cut-off lists in Delhi University may be declared, depending on the vacant seats in the colleges.
 

Delhi University UG Admission: Verification Timing


According to the press release by Delhi University, for document verification and approval of admission following timing will be observed. 

Morning College: 9.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m.
Evening College: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. 2.
 

Delhi University UG Admission: Fee Payment


After approval of admission in colleges, the applicant has to log on to the Delhi University undergraduate admission portal to make online admission fee payment. This may be done till 12:00 noon of the next day of the given admission list deadline.

