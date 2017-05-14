ICSE Class 10 Results Expected To Be Declared Tomorrow: Know How To Check The ICSE results will be published on the official website of CISCE, cisce.org.

5 Shares EMAIL PRINT CISCE ICSE Class 10 Results Expected To Be Declared Tomorrow: Know How To Check New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is likely to publish the ICSE (Class 10) exam results on May 15. The ICSE Class X exam, which was earlier scheduled to begin on February 27 and end on March 31, commenced on March 10 and concluded on April 21. Officials from two schools which offer ICSE syllabus told NDTV that the results are expected on May 15. The results will be published on the official website of CISCE, cisce.org. The students will have to login with their exam registration ids to access the results.



The ICSE class 10 examination was delayed after the Election Commission of India declared elections to five assemblies; Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur.



Last year, the ICSE results were declared on May 6, along with the ISC Class 12 results.



A total of 2,50,871 students were registered for the examinations this year with 1,76,327 candidates registered for the ICSE and 74,544 for ISC examinations, reported Hindustan Times.



2,015 schools presented candidates in India and abroad for the ICSE Examination in 2016 and 1,68,591 number of candidates appeared for the examination.



According to reports, the ISC results will be declared later.



CISCE ICSE Class 10 Results: Know How To Check



The students and parents who are waiting for the ICSE class 10 results can follow these steps to check the results:



Go To the official website of CISCE, cisce.org



Click on the results link given in the homepage



Enter the Course Code, Candidate UID and the Captcha, in the next page open



Click on the Show Result button to get the results.



Click on the Print Result button to get the Print.



CISCE had also made the ICSE results available on last year.



In 2016, ICSE Examination has been conducted in 63 written subjects of which 22 are Indian languages and 13 are foreign languages.



The total pass percentage for ICSE was 98.54% in 2016 while the pass percentage for ISC was 96.56% and girls have done better than boys at both ICSE and ISC examinations last year.



conducts Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) examinations.



