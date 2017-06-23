CBSE NEET Results 2017: Cutoff, Counselling, Alternative Courses; 5 Important Points Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the CBSE NEET results on June 23. The results are available on the official website of CBSE NEET and CBSE results website.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the



Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the CBSE NEET results on June 23. The results are available on the official website of CBSE NEET and CBSE results website. The board conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) on May 7 for admission into approximately 65,170 seats of MBBS and nearly 25,730 BDS courses. As per the information available on MCI & DCI websites, in 470 medical colleges and 308 Dental colleges will take part in the official admission process.The Result of NEET-UG, 2017 has been declared on the basis of the qualifying criteria prescribed by the Medical Council of India and Dental Council of India and also based on the information submitted by the candidates in their online application forms.Out of the 10,90,085 students appeared 6,11,539 have passed the medical entrance examination which was held on May 7. Of these, 2,66,221 were male aspirants while 3,45,313 were females.Of the eight transgenders who took the NEET entrance this year, five candidates have also qualified the medical entrance.Details of the candidates qualified the test on the basis of the minimum qualifying criteria of NEET-UG, 2017 are as follows:Navdeep Singh from Punjab ranked first in all India level with 697 marks and 99.999908 percentile, while Archit Gupta ranked second with 695 marks and 99.999725 percentile. Manish Mulchandani Male with 695 marks secured third rank, both second and third rank holders are from Madhya Pradesh.The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Government of India will conduct the counselling for 15% All India Quota seats as it was done earlier. Candidates may visit website www.mcc.nic.in for further information regarding cut off marks, etc.For State quota and other seats falling under the ambit of States, candidates may apply to their domicile states and a merit list as per State rules and based on All India Rank will be prepared by concerned counselling authorities, said a statement from CBSE.Candidates who do not wish to take a drop and are looking for some alternative courses in medical and biological sciences can opt for the courses like BAMS/BHMS, B.Sc. Biotechnology, B.Sc. in Nutrition and Dietetics, B.Sc. in Biological Sciences and B.Sc. in Forensic Sciences.The candidates can access their result on www.cbseneet.nic.in, www.cbse.nic.in and www.cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE has also provided NEET rank letters format through DigiLocker at https://digilocker.gov.in/. NEET-2017 result will also be available on "Digilocker" website at http://results.digilocker.gov.in, a CBSE initiative in collaboration with DigiLocker. This is a mobile friendly website and can be viewed on mobile.Click here for more Education News