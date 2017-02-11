CBSE Exam 2017: Online Admit Card Of Private Candidates Out; Download Now

EMAIL PRINT CBSE Exam 2017: Online Admit Card Of Private Candidates Out; Download Now New Delhi: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the "Online Admit card/Intimation letter for Private Candidate for Examination Main, 2017". The students can log in to the official website of the board and download their respective admit cards. CBSE released the admit cards of the regular students for the class 10 and class 12 exams 2017 on last week. The board had earlier released the date sheets for the exams last month, according to the date sheet, CBSE Class 10 board exams will be held from March 9 to April 10 while the Class 12 exam will start on March 9 and end on April 29.



CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Exam Admit Cards: How to download



Step One: Go to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) official website; http://cbse.nic.in

Step Two: Click on the link "Admit Card/Intimation Letter for Private Candidates of Board Exam 2017" given in the right side of the homepage under recent announcements

Step Three: Next page will show this: Online Admit card/Intimation letter for Private Candidate for Examination Main, 2017

Step Three: Select any of the options from Other Region, Delhi Region in the regions section and Application No., Previous Roll no. and year and Candidate name in Candidate details then enter the details

Step Four: Click on proceed



CBSE had released the admit card details of the regular students last week and those who are searching for it and download their admit cards following these guidelines.



CBSE Exams 2017: Tips for Parents



The students due to appear for the board exams this year must be in the final phase of their preparation. At such an important juncture, a parent's role becomes more crucial. As parent to a board aspirant there are certain things you need to keep in mind.



CBSE Exams 2017: Tips for Students



The release of the admit card by CBSE has begun the real countdown. With exactly one month to go, candidates might be in a state of frenzy. At such a crucial stage it is important for students to not panic and focus on their preparation in the last month before the exam.



