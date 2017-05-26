CBSE Class 12 Result 2017: Date To Be Declared By Evening Today

New Delhi: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the results declaring date of CBSE class 12 results today evening. According to sources, the board has decided to release the class 12 results anytime soon after the board was advised by legal experts to not to approach the Supreme Court of India challenging the recent Delhi High Court verdict on the marks moderation policy. The CBSE class 12 results were expected to come out by May 25 and it was delayed after the Delhi HC asked the board to continue the in-practice marks moderation policy.
The official update on the results date is expected to be released in the board website, cbse.nic.in. The date will be updated in the CBSE results website, cbseresults.nic.in.
Yesterday, Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar assured 11 lakh students who appeared for the CBSE Class 12 exam that the results would be declared on time. His assurance to the students came after the minister's meeting with CBSE officials.
The Delhi High Court ruled on the marks moderation policy that the board could not change the goalposts once the examination process had started and told CBSE to continue moderating the marks this year too.
Delivering its verdict while hearing a PIL by a parent and an advocate challenging the Board's decision to withdraw the moderation policy, the court said that the evaluation for the class 10 and 12 board tests this year shall be done as per the grace marks policy that was in vogue when the students submitted the examination forms.
