CBSE Class 10, 12 Exam 2017 Admit Cards Out: Know How To Download

Central Board of Secondary Education (CSE) has released the admit cards for the class 10 and class 12 exams 2017. The students can log in to the official website of the board and download their respective admit cards. The board had earlier released the date sheets for the exams last month, according to the date sheet, CBSE Class 10 board exams will be held from March 9 to April 10 while the Class 12 exam will start on March 9 and end on April 29. A total of 1667573 students have registered for class 10 exam this year.