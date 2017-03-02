British Council, India Invites Application For Goa Education Trust Scholarships 2017

Eligibility Requirement
- Candidate must be an Indian National with a valid Indian passport and must be in India at the time of application.
- The candidate must not be more than 30 years of age at the time of applying.
- The candidate must have an excellent academic record and extra-curricular achievements.
- Candidate should also identify a suitable Masters programme in UK beginning in September 2017/October 2017. Proof of admission/application will be required at the time of interview.
How to Apply
Candidates can find the application format from the Scholarship tab on British council website (www.britishcouncil.in/study-uk/scholarships/).
For online application, fill the complete application form in word format and insert an image of your photograph in the relevant section. Send the application form along with required documents in scanned format through email to get.scholarship@britishcouncil.org. Make sure that all documents and form are sent in one email and the size should not exceed 10MB.
For offline application, you will need to send print out of filled application form with required documents to the following address:
FAO: GET Scholarship 2017 Application
British Council Division
British Deputy High Commission
901, Tower 1, One Indiabulls Centre
Elphinstone Road (West)
Mumbai 400013
List of required documents
- Copy of birth certificate as proof of age
- Copy of passport details
- Copy of your conditional/unconditional admission letter from the UK Institution (If already received)
- One academic and one professional reference letter. Recent graduates can send two academic reference letters.
