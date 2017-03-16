AICTE Saksham Scholarship 2017: Last Date Of Application Submission Extended

About Saksham Scholarship
The scholarship is for specially abled students whose family income is less than Rs. 8 lakhs per annum. The number of scholarships per annum is 1000. In order to apply candidates should have been admitted to 1st year of the Degree or Diploma programme in any of the AICTE approved institute during the academic year 2015-16 through centralized admission process of the State/ Centre Government. Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit at the qualifying exam.
Scholarship amount: Tuition fee Rs 30000 (or actual whichever is less) and Rs 2000 per month for 10 months as incidentals each year.
Reservation:15% for SC, 7.5% ST and 27% for OBC candidate/applicant.
List of documents to be submitted along with application
Candidates must check the given list and ensure that they submit all the documents listed below along with their application:
- Copies of mark sheet of standard Xth / XIIth / Others as applicable and as filled up. (mandatory)
- Copy of annual family income certificate for the current financial year in the prescribed format(Annexure-I) issued by Tahsildar or higher officer. (mandatory)
- Copy of admission letter to Diploma/Degree course. (mandatory)
- Copy of Tuition Fee Receipt, showing clearly and separately the amount of tuition fee paid. (mandatory)
- Copy of Bank Pass Book showing name of the student, Account number, IFSC code and Photograph pasted at appropriate place duly signed by Manager with rubber stamp of Bank affixed(mandatory)
- Certificate issued by the Director/Principal/Head of the institute (Annexure-II) (mandatory)
- Copy of certificate issued by Competent Authority to the Differently abled candidate (PH candidate) (mandatory for application under scholarship for differently abled candidate)
- Copy of AADHAR card
- Attested Copy of SC/ST/OBC Certificate. (mandatory in case of candidates claiming benefit of reservation policy)