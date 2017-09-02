AICTE Planning To Shut 800 Engineering Colleges Next Academic Year All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has asked about 800 engineering colleges across the country to shut down from the next academic year. The decision has been taken on the account of low admission to these colleges over the past five years.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT AICTE Planning To Shut 800 Engineering Colleges Next Academic Year New Delhi: All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has asked about 800 engineering colleges across the country to shut down from the next academic year. The decision has been taken on the account of low admission to these colleges over the past five years. The colleges have been asked to submit a report by the second week of September by AICTE. Colleges with less than 30% admission in past five years have been given the option to either shut down or get merged with a nearby college.



The decision was taken after careful study of the intake of colleges over the past five years across the country. The list has not been made public by the Council, however all the colleges listed wil have to submit a report by second week of September on their decision to shut down or be merged with a college nearby. The change will be effective from the next academic year that is 2018-19.



AICTE authorities said that this was one of the many efforts by the council to improve the quality of engineering education.



At present there are 10,361 engineering colleges in the country. The maximum number of engineering colleges, that is 1,500, is in Maharashtra followed by Tamil Nadu which has 1,300 engineering colleges. Uttar Pradesh has about 1,165 colleges and Andhra Pradesh has 800 engineering colleges.



Some colleges have sought a time of one year from the council to improve the number of enrollment.



AICTE has also decided to introduce six months teachers training for professors who would be employed at engineering college to improve the quality of education. Industry Internship has also been made mandatory for second and third year students.



(With Inputs from Agencies)



