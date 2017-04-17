5 Alternate Options For Medical/Non-Medical Students

Board exams are almost over and so is JEE Main. Students who opted for Science stream (medical) will most probably be appearing for NEET exam next month. The point is with board exams on the verge of ending, class 12th science stream students will have a new challenge before them, that is, deciding what and where to study for their graduation. On the outset, it is not a tough decision. You get good marks, probably manage a good rank in entrance exams and end up in a good college studying either engineering or medical. But for students who are not so sure of their performance in either boards or entrance exams or both it is a tough decision.For such students, the first thing to do is keep calm. The world does not end with low score in board exam, and it definitely does not end with a bad rank in entrance exams. With the focus shifting to education in past few years, students will not find them short of options. There are multiple options available for students from the science stream apart from engineering, medical, and dental.Were you planning to go for engineering or medical only because your peers were doing it. If such is the case, now is the time to consider other streams and assess your inclination toward them.Engineering or medical is not the end. If you are interested in studying science, you can always opt for a B.Sc. degree. Nowadays, B.Sc. degree is not limited to just Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology. Universities across India offer B.Sc. degree in both regular and Applied sciences. Go through the list of courses available and broaden your choice.There are numerous universities in India, including private universities, which accept students with low score in board exams and/or JEE Main/NEET. Research your options well.Though it is not advocated by many, but the decision of taking a break should completely be yours. If you believe in yourself and have faith that taking a break of an year would help you perform better in exam the next year and get a good rank, then take a break.The bottom line is a low score or a bad rank is not a big hurdle. If you widen your horizons, there are multiple options available. Do not feel miserable for performing badly in one exam as it does not determine your worth, instead focus on what should be your next course of action.