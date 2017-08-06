12 IIT Kharagpur Alumi Get Distinguished Alumnus Award Twelve alumni of IIT Kharagpur were given the Distinguished Alumnus Award at the 63rd Convocation of IIT-KGP today.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT 12 IIT Kharagpur Alumi Get Distinguished Alumnus Award Kharagpur (West Bengal): Twelve alumni of IIT Kharagpur were given the Distinguished Alumnus Award at the 63rd Convocation of IIT-KGP today. Two more alumni were selected for the honour but they were not present today, the concluding day of the two-day convocation. One of the recipients, Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research director Dr Arun Kumar Bhaduri said, "One of the basics and the fundamentals at my IIT-KGP stint was the desire to do hard work, hard work and hard work.



"I pursued that in research, design and development of the highest order and the seeds were sown by IIT-KGP," he said.



Another recipient Anuradha Acharya, founder of a genomics company, said, "A lot of my aspirations revolved round bridging the genomic inequality... I feel my contribution has been acknowledged finally."



Other awardees included Indian Statistical Institute director Prof Sanghamitra Bandyopadhyay, Director of the Metal Processing Institute at the Worcester Polytechnic Institute Dr Brajendra Mishra, IIT Mumbai professor Dr Subhasis Chaudhuri, educationist and researcher Dr Sujit Banerji.



The awardees also included West Bengal DGP Surajit Kar Purkayastha, Indian Express Chief Editor Raj Kamal Jha, US-based philanthropist Dr Ruma Acharya.



IIT-KGP Director Prof Partha Pratim Chakrabarti, Convocation chairman Prof Man Mohan Sharma were among the dignitaries present on the occasion.



