IAS Officer Jumped Into Delhi Pool To Save Woman Colleague, Drowns

An Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer drowned in the swimming pool of a civil services training institute in south Delhi last night, reportedly after he jumped in to save a woman colleague. The police are investigating the death, which took place during a poolside party.Ashish Dahiya, 30, was with his friends from the civil services last evening at the training institute in Ber Sarai. At some point, they reportedly decided to go for a swim in the pool. The police suspect they had been drinking.Witnesses say a woman officer slipped and fell into the pool and many, including Mr Dahiya, jumped in to save her.She was pulled out safely but the officers realized that Mr Dahiya was missing. Soon, he was seen floating.He was pulled out and a medical officer was called. There were attempts at reviving him with CPR before he was taken to hospital, where he was declared dead around 1 am.Mr Dahiya's family lives in Haryana's Sonepat.A team of senior police officers visited the club to collect evidence and record statements.