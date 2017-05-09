'Bless Me, Filing FIR Against You': Sacked AAP Minister Kapil Mishra To Arvind Kejriwal

AAP has accused Kapil Mishra of making "baseless and wild allegations" after being sacked as minister.

New Delhi: Suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Kapil Mishra announced today that he was going to file FIRs or police complaints against his estranged boss Arvind Kejriwal, dramatically seeking his blessings and forgiveness before "the biggest step of my life". Reading out an open letter to the Delhi Chief Minister, Mr Mishra said, "You know the truth. I know you will attack me, frame me and try to trap me in a chakravyuh of lies and deceit". Last evening, Mr Kejriwal, accused by Mr Mishra of bribery, broke his silence in a tweet, saying: "truth will prevail". A special one-day sitting of the Delhi assembly today would mark the beginning, he commented.