MCD Elections 2017: More Than 1 PCR Call Every Minute, Total 865

An average 78 calls per hour, more than one every single minute, was received on Sunday by the Delhi Police related to the MCD elections, with most of them being about candidates indulging in poll "campaigning". Between 8 am and 7 pm, the police officials received a total of 865 calls, according to a police data.As many as 127 calls were received from Rohini district, the maximum from any district, followed by 107 calls in outer district.Only a single call was received from the New Delhi district, which did not go to polls since it falls under the New Delhi Municipal Council.The north district received 31 calls, the least among all the districts that went to polls.The police control room (PCR) staff handled 121 calls between 10-11 AM, which turned out to be the busiest hour for them.Most of the calls pertained to campaigning, followed by calls about quarrels and "fake voting".While 186 calls were about candidates "campaigning" during elections, 144 were about quarrel and 118 were about "fake voting".Ten calls were about defective EVMs and four calls were about liquor being distributed.As many as 328 hoax calls were received, according to the data.The leaves of officers were cancelled and the entire force was on the ground, said a senior police officer. Over 56,000 policemen and paramilitary personnel were deployed across the national capital to ensure that the elections in 13,022 wards go off without any glitches.