Man Arrested For Making Ransom Call To Missing JNU Student Najeeb Ahmed's Family

The Delhi Police has arrested a man for allegedly making a ransom call to missing Jawaharlal Nehru University student Najeeb Ahmed's family today. The police said, in a statement, that the man had demanded Rs 20 lakh for Najeeb's release in a call made to the family three days ago.The police added that the accused was arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district by a Crime Branch team and is being brought to Delhi on transit remand.Najeeb Ahmed, 27, a post-graduate student of biotechnology at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University, went missing on October 15 after an alleged scuffle with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad students at the institute's Mahi-Mandvi hostel. The ABVP, however, has denied any involvement in his disappearance.Following the disappearance, students of Jawaharlal Nehru University - with the support of JNU Students' Union - held protests at the administrative block of the institution as well as many parts of the national capital. The police allegedly manhandled Najeeb's family, which had taken part in these protestsIn November, the police stopped protestors - including Najeeb's family and former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar - from marching toward Parliament from Mandi House.Najeeb Ahmed's family also met then-Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh seeking speedy investigation by the Delhi Police into the matter.The Delhi High Court, in December, directed the police to search the residences of nine former JNU students. The Court further instructed the Crime Branch to conduct lie-detector tests on these students.