Gas Leak At School In South Delhi, Students Taken To Hospital

Classes were underway when the gas leak took place.

Delhi | Edited by | Updated: May 06, 2017 09:30 IST
Delhi police and ambulances reached the spot where a gas leak was reported close to a school.

New Delhi:  A gas leak from a tanker has been reported close to a school in south Delhi this morning. Students have been evacuated. 50 to 60 students have been hospitalised, the vice principal of the school told news agency ANI.

The incident took place close to Rani Jhansi Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Tughlakabad area. The school is located in a railway colony.

Police and ambulances have reached the spot. Police officials are trying to find out the cause of the leak. 

"Some students complained of irritation in the eyes & throat due to the gas leak," the vice principal of the school has been quoted as telling news agency ANI. 

The classes were underway when the gas leak took place.

 

Delhi school gas leak

