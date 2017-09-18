12 kg Heroin, 4 Pakistani SIM Cards Seized In Punjab's Abohar

Over 12 kg of heroin and four Pakistani mobile SIM cards were seized by the Border Security Force (BSF) troops in Abohar sector of Punjab, a BSF official said today.While 11 kg of heroin along with the SIM cards were seized at the Border Out Post Dona Raja Deena Nath, 1.10 kg of heroin was seized at the Border Out Post Jodhawala of Abohar sector, the official said."During the search operation, 11 kg of heroin along with four Pak SIM cards wrapped in yellow plastic tape and concealed near border in wild grass was recovered by the BSF troops," he said.The second search operation was conducted at the Border Out Post Jodhawala yesterday where 1.10 kg of heroin was seized which was also wrapped in yellow plastic tape and was lying in the fields, the official said.The BSF has recovered a total of 150.104 kg of heroin in the year 2017 alone, he added.