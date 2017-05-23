Live: Explosion At Ariana Grande's Concert In Manchester, UK

BlogView | Posted by | Updated: May 23, 2017 06:43 IST
Manchester:  At least 19 people have been killed and about 50 injured in a blast during a pop concert at Manchester Arena, police have confirmed. Two loud bangs coming from near the arena's bars were heard, say witnesses.
 


May 23, 2017
06:43 (IST)
A video posted on twitter at the Manchester Arena.
May 23, 2017
06:41 (IST)
Two women wrapped in thermal blankets outside the Manchester Arena where the blast happened soon after the concert. (Image: Reuters)

May 23, 2017
06:38 (IST)
According to the police the explosion took place shortly after 10:35 pm (2135 GMT) at the Manchester arena.
May 23, 2017
06:34 (IST)
Armed police officers stand next to a police cordon outside the Manchester Arena, where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing, in Manchester, northern England, Britain: Reuters 

May 23, 2017
06:31 (IST)
Fleet of ambulances at the spot of the explosion. Watch live on ndtv.com/live or NDTV 24x7

May 23, 2017
06:27 (IST)
