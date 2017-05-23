Live: Explosion At Ariana Grande's Concert In Manchester, UK

Manchester: At least 19 people have been killed and about 50 injured in a blast during a pop concert at Manchester Arena, police have confirmed. Two loud bangs coming from near the arena's bars were heard, say witnesses.
A video posted on twitter at the Manchester Arena.
EXPLOSION AT MANCHESTER ARENA AND EVERYONE RAN OUT SO SCARY😭 pic.twitter.com/pJbUBoELtE- ♡♡ (@hannawwh) May 22, 2017
Two women wrapped in thermal blankets outside the Manchester Arena where the blast happened soon after the concert. (Image: Reuters)
According to the police the explosion took place shortly after 10:35 pm (2135 GMT) at the Manchester arena.
Armed police officers stand next to a police cordon outside the Manchester Arena, where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing, in Manchester, northern England, Britain: Reuters
Fleet of ambulances at the spot of the explosion. Watch live on ndtv.com/live or NDTV 24x7
Latest statement on incident at Manchester Arena pic.twitter.com/BEpLOan3dY- G M Police (@gmpolice) May 23, 2017
