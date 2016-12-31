Two Killed, 11 Injured In Explosion At Andhra Pradesh Cracker Unit

Two persons were killed and 11 others were injured in an explosion inside a crackers manufacturing unit at Porlukatta on the outskirts of Nellore town in Andhra Pradesh today, police said. The cause of the explosion is not yet known, District Superintendent of Police Vishal Gunni said. SPS Nellore district Collector Revu Mutyala Raju and SP Gunni rushed to the spot to over the rescue operation.Deputy Chief Minister (Home) N China Rajappa spoke to the district SP over phone and directed him to ensure better medicare to the injured.He directed the SP to conduct an inquiry into the incident and submit a report immediately.The Deputy CM also asked the district administration to crackdown on illegal cracker manufacturing units, if any.Meanwhile, sources said the toll might go up as many suffered serious burns in the incident.This year there have been several incidents involving firecrackers.On October 29, four persons suffered minor injuries, while more than 150 stalls and 40 vehicles were today gutted when a major blaze swept through a firecrackers market in Central Maharashtra.Five persons have been killed in an explosion at an illegal fircracker unit in Pitarkunda locality in Varanasi on October 26.Eight persons died in a fire accident in Sivakasi, the cracker manufacturing hub in Tamil Nadu on October 20.Five men were charred to death after a fire broke out at a cracker factory in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram district on October 9.Four people, including two women, died in an explosion at a licenced cracker factory at Chinappampatty in Tamil Nadu's Salem district on May 3.(With inputs from Agencies)