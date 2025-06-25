Zohran Mamdani's Net Worth Revealed After New York Mayoral Primary Win

Zohran Mamdani is all set to be the Democratic nominee for New York City mayor after former Governor Andrew Cuomo conceded the race to him. The 33-year-old secured 43.5 per cent votes, while Mr Cuomo trailed behind with 36.3 per cent, according to latest trends.

Following Mr Mamdani's win, people were curious about his net worth, primarily composed of his state salary and a modest income from his past music career.

Zohran Mamdani's Net Worth

Mr Mamdani's net worth is estimated to be between $2,00,000 and $3,00,000 (approximately Rs 1.6 crore to Rs 2.5 crore), according to Forbes.

Mr Mamdani was born to Harvard Professor Mahmood Mamdani and Indian-American filmmaker Mira Nair in Uganda. After graduation, he worked on his mother's film sets and tried his hand at a rap career. Best known by his stage name Young Cardamon, he released multiple songs, including Nani and Sidda Mukyaalo, during his brief music career.

In 2018, he became a US citizen and two years later, he ran for a seat in the New York State Assembly. The position pays him $1,42,000 (approx. Rs 1.18 crore) per year. According to Music Essentials, he still receives small royalty cheques of about $1,267 (approx Rs 1.05 lakh) every year from his past music projects.

Mr Mamdani moved to the US a quarter of a century ago. Official documents state that he owns four acres of land in Jinja, Uganda. It is worth between $1,50,000 and $2,50,000 - approximately Rs 1.25 crore to Rs 2.08 crore.

If he wins the final election in November, Mr Mamdani will become the youngest mayor of New York City after Hugh John Grant, who took office at the age of 30 in 1889. Should he win, he will also become the first-ever Muslim mayor of the city. His salary will go up to $2,60,000, around Rs 2.16 crore, annually.