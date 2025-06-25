Advertisement

Indian-Origin Zohran Mamdani Wins Democratic Race For New York Mayor Polls

"Tonight was not our night," Cuomo told supporters at an election night party. "I called him, I congratulated him...he won."

Read Time: 1 min
Zohran Mamdani is son of filmmaker Mira Nair.
Zohran Mamdani is son of filmmaker Mira Nair.
  • Andrew Cuomo conceded New York City's Democratic mayoral primary election on Tuesday
  • Zohran Mamdani won the primary with 43 per cent of the vote and 90 per cent counted
  • Cuomo acknowledged the loss at his election night party to his supporters
New York:

Former New York governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday conceded New York City's Democratic mayoral primary election to left-wing rival Zohran Mamdani, who won 43 per cent of the vote with 90 per cent of ballots counted.

"Tonight was not our night," Cuomo told supporters at an election night party. "I called him, I congratulated him...he won."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Zohran Mamdani, Democratic Party, New York City's Democratic Mayoral Election
