Indian-Origin Zohran Mamdani Wins Democratic Race For New York Mayor Polls

Former New York governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday conceded New York City's Democratic mayoral primary election to left-wing rival Zohran Mamdani, who won 43 per cent of the vote with 90 per cent of ballots counted.
"Tonight was not our night," Cuomo told supporters at an election night party. "I called him, I congratulated him...he won."
