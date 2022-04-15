35 Churchgoers Killed, 71 Injured In Zimbabwe Bus Crash: Police

Zimbabwe bus crash: Police said the death count is 35 and the number of injured is 71. (Representational)

At least 35 people died and 71 were injured when a bus carrying churchgoers for an Easter gathering veered off the road and landed in a gorge in Zimbabwe's southeastern Chipinge town, police said on Friday.

"I can confirm an accident which occurred last night. So far, the death toll is 35 and the number of injured is 71," police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi told AFP.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)