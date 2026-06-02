Zelensky Pushes For AI And Drone Collaboration With American Defence Startups

As modern warfare increasingly relies on advanced technology, Ukraine is looking to strengthen its partnership with American defence startups by combining its battlefield experience with artificial intelligence (AI).

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that bringing together Kyiv's combat experience and the technological capabilities of US companies could bring major benefits to both countries.

Speaking on CBS News' “Face the Nation”, Zelensky highlighted the strengths of both countries. He noted that American technology firms possess AI innovations, while Ukraine has gained knowledge from years of combat operations.

“American technological companies have a lot of different interesting AI technologies that we don't have. And we have a lot of things that they don't have because of our experience on the battlefield. I think this cooperation can be huge and the most powerful in the world,” he said.

Zelensky emphasised that he wants this cooperation to move beyond discussions and into practical implementation. “We need to negotiate already. Not to speak about it. Just to take steps and to do it as quick as possible. We need President Trump to say yes,” Zelensky added.

Since the start of Russia's invasion more than four years ago, Ukraine has been forced to innovate rapidly despite limited resources. The country has developed an arsenal of drone tech and anti-drone tech, earning attention from defence experts worldwide. These innovations have helped Ukraine maintain its defensive capabilities against a much larger military opponent.

Ukraine said that domestically developed drones were used to conduct operations near Moscow, while a newly designed fixed-wing attack drone has enabled strikes in locations previously considered secure by Russia.

Throughout these operations, Ukraine has gained important lessons, including the need for drone units and underground command centres.

Meanwhile, the rapid growth of artificial intelligence in the United States has fueled significant investment in defence technology. Backed by the US Defense Department, Silicon Valley companies are developing autonomous military systems. Firms such as Anduril have secured substantial funding to develop new uncrewed weapons systems.

Ukraine has emerged as a potential proving ground for many of these innovations. Hundreds of international companies have registered to test drones, counter-drone systems, artificial intelligence, electronic warfare equipment, naval drones, and ground robots in Ukraine through a state-backed “Test in Ukraine” initiative that was introduced last year.