Zelesnky Says Ukraine Ready To Move Ahead With Trump's Peace Plan

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that Kyiv was ready to move forward with a US-backed peace deal, and that he was prepared to discuss its sensitive points with US President Donald Trump in talks he said should include European allies.

In a speech to the so-called coalition of the willing, a copy of which was seen by Reuters, Zelensky urged European leaders to hash out a framework for deploying a "reassurance force" to Ukraine and to continue supporting Kyiv for as long as Moscow shows no willingness to end its war.

