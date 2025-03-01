Advertisement

Zelensky Is "Obsessed With Continuing" War, Our Goals Stay Unchanged: Russia

"Russia's unchanging goals remain the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine, as well as the recognition of the existing realities on the ground," Russia's foreign ministry spokesperson said.

Moscow:

Russia said Saturday its goals in Ukraine remained unchanged after President Volodymyr Zelensky's trip to Washington, accusing the Ukrainian leader of being "obsessed" with prolonging the conflict.

"Russia's unchanging goals remain the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine, as well as the recognition of the existing realities on the ground," foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, accusing Zelensky of being "obsessed with continuing" the fighting.

