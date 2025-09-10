Zelensky Floats Europe "Air Shield" Idea Day After Russia's Polish Incursion

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday that an incursion into Poland by Russian drones meant Europe had to work on creating a joint air defence and an "effective air shield."

"We need to work on a joint system of air defence and create an effective air shield over Europe," Zelensky wrote on Telegram after speaking by telephone to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and other European leaders.

"Ukraine proposed this a long time ago. There are concrete decisions on this. We must react together to all current challenges and be prepared for potential threats to all Europeans in the future."

