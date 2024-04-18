Widow Of Putin Critic, World Bank Chief In TIME Influential Leaders List

Yulia Navalnaya, widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and World Bank chief Ajay Banga feature on Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2024 list in the 'Leaders' category.

The magazine's annual list is divided into several categories like 'Leaders', 'Icons' and 'Titans', among others. Some other prominent personalities on the 'Leaders' are Indian-origin US official Jigar Shah, Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni and Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi.

In her first interview following Navalny's death on February 16 in an Arctic penal colony, the 47-year-old Yulia Navalnaya said she chose to enter politics to keep her husband's vision alive. "I did not talk about me going into politics," she said. "I just thought that this can't be allowed to happen. If they think they can kill Alexei and that's the end of it, they are wrong."

Ajay Banga, an Indian American, became the President of the World Bank last year, marking a historic moment as the first person of colour to lead either of the world's major financial institutions - the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund. Mr Banga serves as the 14th President for a five-year term.

Jigar Shah, another Indian-American on the list, holds the position of director in the US. Department of Energy Loan Programs Office, overseeing the allocation of hundreds of billions of dollars in public funds towards clean infrastructure and energy initiatives.

Italian PM Georgia Meloni is one of the few top politicians in the 'Leaders' category. The 47-year-old rose to power in 2022 and became Italy's first woman leader. Some had apprehensions about her far-right party but Ms Meloni still enjoys massive support in her country.

Narges Mohammadi, aged 51, clinched the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize award for her tireless advocacy for human rights in Iran, a cause that has led to her frequent incarceration over the past twenty years. Ms Mohammadi is still detained in Tehran's Evin prison.