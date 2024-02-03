YouTuber MrBeast, Who Helped 1,000 Blind People, Says He Has Eye Disease

The popular content creator is known for his philanthropic videos and daring stunts. (File)

Popular YouTuber MrBeast, who has helped 1,000 visually-challenged people regain vision, revealed he had been suffering from astigmatism, an eye defect that causes blurred vision.

Jimmy Donaldson, known by his YouTube channel name MrBeast that has over 236 million subscribers, shared in a post on X that his vision was "super blurry" and he had to squint to see properly. The YouTuber said he recently "got his eyes check" and was diagnosed with astigmatism.

"This might sound crazy, but I thought things far away looking super blurry was normal lol. I got my eyes checked and apparently have a bad stigmatism. Started wearing contacts recently and wow. My eyesight is 3x better and i dont squint/can actually open my eyes normally," he wrote in a post.

This might sound crazy, but I thought things far away looking super blurry was normal lol. I got my eyes checked and apparently have a bad stigmatism. Started wearing contacts recently and wow. My eyesight is 3x better and i dont squint/can actually open my eyes normally 😅🥰 — MrBeast (@MrBeast) February 2, 2024

Joking about a video he posted last year where he paid for eye procedures of 1,000 people, the YouTuber quipped, "I should have helped myself in this video."

The video titled "1,000 Blind People See For The First Time" was posted in January last year and showed Mr Donaldson helping 1,000 people in the US and other countries by paying for their eye surgeries. In the video, the patients who complained of blurry vision received minor surgeries to clear up the lenses of their eyes.

In the video, which has over 170 million views, the YouTuber also surprised some of the patients with Rs 10,000 and bought one of them a Tesla car. The video also shows Mr Donaldson making a donation of Rs 100,000 to pay for similar surgeries around the globe in eight countries like Mexico, Namibia, Vietnam, Brazil and Indonesia

The popular content creator is known for his philanthropic videos and daring stunts. In the past, he has also made videos titled "1,000 Deaf People Hear For The First Time" and "I Helped 2000 Amputees Walk Again".