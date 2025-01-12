MrBeast Slams American Healthcare System After Helping 2,000 Amputees Walk Again

YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast has criticised the American healthcare system after he helped 2,000 amputees get access to prosthetics in his latest video. Taking to social media, MrBeast condemned the US healthcare system that turns the other way instead of providing the basic facilities to its citizens which forced individuals like him to step in.

"Just uploaded a video where we helped 2,000 amputees walk again. Many lived in America and it feels so disgusting that in a country with this much wealth, a fuc*en YouTuber is their only option to get a prosthetic leg. We need to fix this," wrote MrBeast on X (formerly Twitter).

Most amputees can lead an almost normal life by using prosthetic limbs. However, they are not cheap and have to be customised according to an amputee's medical condition which leads to most missing out on the device. The absence of prosthetic limbs hinders the functioning of amputees who end up missing out on employment opportunities -- further worsening their condition.

Reacting to a post about his video, MrBeast continued to vent his frustration with what he experienced when shooting the video.

"A lot of the people we helped walk again literally couldn't work because they could not walk," he wrote.

"Even if you look at this from purely an economical lense and not a moral lense, helping them allows them to work and pay taxes. So I genuinely can't comprehend why we don't."

Internet reacts

As of the last update, the video had been viewed by over 17 million people and received thousands of comments with the majority applauding MrBeast for helping and changing the lives of the 2,000-odd amputees.

"Cleaning an ocean and beach. Planting 20 mil trees Curing deaf people and now helping people to walk again. You are such a wonderful person MrBeast," said one user, while another added: "Thanks for showing your kindness! Incredible to see such an enormous effort in helping people."

A third commented: "We made THE right person famous. The video almost made me cry."

This is not the first instance when MrBeast has undertaken mass philanthropic campaigns by paying out of his pocket. In 2023, the world's most subscribed YouTuber built 100 wells to provide clean drinking water for up to 500,000 people in Cameroon, Kenya, Somalia, Uganda and Zimbabwe. He also raised more than $300,000 through a fundraiser to support local water aid organisations.