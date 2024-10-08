YouTuber Jack Doherty Crashes His $200,000 MacLaren While Driving On Livestream

YouTuber Jack Doherty crashed his $200,000 McLaren sports car during a livestream this weekend after seemingly looking at his phone while driving in the rain. Mr Doherty, 20, who has nearly 15 million subscribers, is known for his controversial prank videos and displays of wealth. He was streaming the incident on Kick, where his channel was later banned following the crash.

A clip circulating online appeared to show Mr Doherty speeding on a wet highway while glancing at his phone before shouting, "No, no, no!" as he lost control of the car and crashed into a guardrail.

Mr Doherty also shared videos of the aftermath, including one of him calling for help from inside the vehicle. In the clip, he asked a bystander to hold the camera as others pulled him out of the window.

Jack Doherty just crashed his brand new McLaren on stream 😳 https://t.co/WNnKGbmHbD — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) October 5, 2024

Viewers criticized Mr Doherty for seemingly showing more concern for his wrecked McLaren than for his injured cameraman, who remained in the passenger seat clutching his arm and bleeding from the head.

A user wrote, "Your friend's face is gushing blood but you make sure he stays filming from all angles.... nice."

Another user wrote, "I don't know who this idiot is but if you're whining about your car on video for likes while a person in the car is hurt and bleeding you're a garbage person."

"You were looking at your phone while driving, reading your chat. Let's be honest, you weren't concerned about your friend at all. You just kept crying about the car and when your friend asked where he was bleeding from, you repeatedly ignored him and made him keep filming you," the third user wrote.

Crashed my McLaren… glad we're both ok🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/Rn3u961Rqp — Jack Doherty (@dohertyjackk) October 5, 2024

Mr Doherty later posted a video from a hospital room, where his cameraman was getting stitches. Some noted he didn't re-upload the full footage showing his actions leading up to the crash.

A separate clip showed Mr Doherty lamenting his damaged car while handing the camera to his injured cameraman, asking him to continue filming.

This isn't Mr Doherty's first on-camera crash. In March, he flipped his new Can-Am off-road vehicle shortly after getting it, and in November, he crashed a golf cart with his girlfriend inside, flipping it toward her, NBC reported.

Mr Doherty had purchased the now-totaled McLaren for over $200,000 last year, just weeks after buying a Lamborghini and a Tesla. In a video posted at the time, he joked that he would "crash this car, mark my words."