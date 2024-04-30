YouTuber Falls 85 Feet From Paraglider In US, Breaks Neck And Back

His wife thanked his friends and followers for the support and wishes.

Among adventure enthusiasts, paragliding is one of the most sought-after sports. However, there are several risks involved with the sport. There have been several instances of paragliders being involved in dangerous incidents. In a similar incident, paramotor pilot and YouTuber Anthony Vella was left severely injured after his vehicle collapsed at the Enchanted Rock State Park, northwest of Texas, United States. He sustained fractures to his neck, back, and pelvis.

The mishap was captured on camera. In a YouTube video of the incident titled "Paramoter Crash ALMOST Ended My Life," the 33-year-old said that he lost control of at a height of 80-100 feet above ground while testing the BGD Luna 3, which was travelling at 50 mph.

The now-viral video shows the man's efforts at controlling the aircraft. However, all goes in vain and he falls to the ground. The footage also shows him screaming in pain and asking Siri to call the emergency number 911. Later in the clip, he said that the accident occurred due to "missing a small pension knot" during the pre-takeoff checkups.

As per a report in TMZ, two eyewitnesses helped Mr Vella and contacted medical professionals and his wife Leandra. At the hospital, the man was diagnosed with a fractured neck, back, pelvis, and a broken arm. All of his injuries required surgery.

His wife thanked his friends and followers for the support and wishes. "We have felt the love and support from all of you and will never be able to articulate just how much it means to him, me, and our family. Anthony is very excited to get back to his strong and active self," Leandra said on YouTube.

Moreover, a GoFundMe page has also been set up for the YouTuber. An update on the page said, "Anthony had surgery on his elbow / arm on Tuesday. Multiple rods and screws were used and it is expected to have a full recovery with extensive physical therapy. The surgery to stabilize the fractures in his neck and back is today. Again, your support is greatly appreciated. The recovery will be long and trying. He will remain in the hospital doing in house PT for at least 2.5 weeks."

In another update two days ago, the organiser wrote, "Anthony had all 4 surgeries this week and everything went well. Thank you again for the prayers and support."