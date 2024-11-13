YouTuber Buys "Ready-Made House" For $39,000. It Turned Into A Nightmare

From a place to buy books, Amazon has now evolved into a place you can buy anything from. Even a home, yes. But is it liveable and does it even make sense to buy one from the e-commerce giant? Well, a group of YouTubers took on the challenge and answered some of our questions. And not reading the fine print of the product landed them in huge trouble.

Nathan Graham, the man behind the YouTube channel Unspeakable, bought the ready-made house from Amazon for $38,999. Upon arrival, the house had to be unwrapped from its Amazon-branded box. Nathan pointed out that while the house came complete with windows and a bathroom, no instructions were included with the ready-made home. On further examination, Nathan discovered the 19-by-20-foot Chery Industrial expandable house lacked electricity outlets. “I'm trying to find somewhere to plug in the fridge, but there are no electrical outlets,” the Youtuber said in the unboxing video.



His friend asked, “Did you not order the electrical package?”. After this, Nathan realised that he hadn't read the full product description while ordering, which said, “Reminder: Mobile Prefab House is not wired. Please hire an electrician for American standard wiring. Stay safe!”



But Nathan was prepared with a generator to connect some of his essentials, such as an 80-inch TV and refrigerator. Additionally, the Youtuber bought food, kitchenware, games, a couch, tables, a vacuum, and a bunk bed. Apart from electrical outlets, the home was also devoid of furniture, appliances, running water, and connections for drain and sewer pipes.



The house, however, had built-in kitchen cupboards, a bathroom, and a shower. Nathan Graham and his team learnt that although you may get nearly anything from Amazon, it's crucial to read the fine print to be aware of the details of the purchase.